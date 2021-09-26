Chesapeake Regional Healthcare celebrates grand opening of new cancer center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Regional Healthcare officially opened the doors to the newly-completed Priority Toyota Cancer Center Tuesday, September 21.

The center, built as an extension of the former Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center, is part of the hospital's $135 million expansion project and provides advanced treatment options to patients in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

Thanks to cooperative ventures with Riverside Health System, the University of Virginia Health System, Virginia Oncology Associates and Dominion Radiology Associates, the center offers the following comprehensive cancer care services:

Varian Edge Stereotactic Radiosurgery

PET CT

Virginia Oncology Associates clinical practice

On-site Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer Navigators

Outpatient Palliative Care

Certified Oncology Therapists

Certified Lymphedema Therapists

Immersive Virtual Reality

According to the hospital, Chesapeake Regional has the only clinic in Hampton Roads with an oncology rehabilitation clinical practice with three certified lymphedema therapists and two certified oncology therapists.

“The new technology at Chesapeake Regional is the best available, anywhere in the country,” Mathew Sinesi, the hospital's medical director, said. “That coupled with the personal touch and outreach services patients receive from our team helps them heal better. Having a cancer center that offers all of this in Chesapeake, where our patients live, makes treatment easier and outcomes better for them and their families.”

The new facility is located at 744 N. Battlefield Boulevard.