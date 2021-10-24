Chesapeake Regional Healthcare says almost 92% of employees vaccinated against COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said Thursday that over 98 percent of its 2,450 employees have complied with the health system's vaccination policy. Almost 92 percent of its employees are vaccinated.

The healthcare system announced in August that its vaccination policy would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit a religious or medical exemption, by October 18, 2021.

"I am very pleased with our employees’ dedication and support of the vaccine policy. As the pandemic continues, we want our community, our employees, patients and visitors to feel they are safe at all of our locations,” said Reese Jackson, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's president & CEO.

According to the healthcare system, Chesapeake Regional will continue to provide education, support and encouragement to employees who are not yet in compliance.

An unvaccinated employee can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit an exemption at any time, which would end their disciplinary process.

The health system said unvaccinated employees with approved exemptions who are patient-facing must wear an N95 mask and eye protection, while those who are not patient-facing must wear a surgical mask and a face shield.

Safety requirements will be adjusted based on CDC guidelines and OSHA recommendations, as well as any additional federal or CMS guidelines that are released.