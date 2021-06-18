Chesapeake Regional performing free mammograms at Juneteenth in the Park this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - Anyone who needs a mammogram can get one for free at Juneteenth in the Park this weekend.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH) will have their Mobile Mammography Unit at Town Point Park in Norfolk from 1-5 p.m.

Mammograms will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For anyone who is uninsured or underinsured, funds from Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s Bra-ha-ha© may be available to help cover the cost.

Juneteenth in the Park runs from 12-5 p.m. at Town Point Park in Norfolk and is free and open to the public. It will take place rain or shine.

The first 2,000 guests may receive a complimentary lunch. Food trucks will also be on site offering food and treats at discounted prices.

Games and raffles will take place throughout the day, giving attendees the chance to win prizes such as gift cards.

Health and financial experts will be on-site to help educate guests on their physical, mental and financial wellness.

In addition to free mammograms, first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available on site. Preregistration is available here.

The schedule of events for Juneteenth in the Park can be found below:

12 p.m. - Event opens (Host & Emcee Jim Bibbs)

12-12:30 p.m. - Opening prayer/remarks, Pastor William D. Tyree, III

12:30- 1 p.m. - Rhythm Project Steel Drums

1-2 p.m. - Music break & scavenger hunt prizes

2:10 p.m. - City of Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander

2:15-3 p.m. - Drawings & Giveaways

3- 3:15 p.m. - Dr. Daniel Carey, M.D., Secretary of Health and Human Resources; Dr. Janice Underwood, Ph.D., Chief Diversity Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia

3:15-4 p.m. - Drawings & giveaways

4-4:45 p.m. - Interactive game, “Mythbusters”

4:45 p.m. - Closing prayer, Dr. Geoffrey V. Guns5

5 p.m. - Event ends

The schedule is subject to change. Visit Festevents.org for details.

