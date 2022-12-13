Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake resident sent to hospital with burn injuries after mobile home catches fire

Chesapeake fire
Chesapeake Fire Department
Chesapeake fire
Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 12:36:03-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A mobile home fire has left one resident with burn injuries.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire that occurred in the 2500 block of Devonshire Drive in the Deep Creek section of the city after receiving a call at 11:10 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later and reported that there was thick black smoke.

An adult resident was left with burn injuries and taken to a local emergency room. Officials say the fire was brought under control at 11:18 a.m.

Investigators have determined the fire to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need