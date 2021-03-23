Chesapeake residents experiencing emergencies can now send texts to 9-1-1 for help

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake said mobile testing with major mobile carriers is complete. This means they are now fully Text to 9-1-1 operational.

City officials said residents in Chesapeake that are experiencing emergencies can now send text messages to 9-1-1 if they need help.

Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 if possible, but if they are not in a position to talk on the phone they can text “911” in the “To” field of their phones.

Senders will then be be prompted to provide the address of their emergency when their text is received by the Emergency Communications Center and will then be able to chat with the Public Safety Telecommunicator.