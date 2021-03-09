Chesapeake School Board approves budget proposal that includes 5% pay raise, starting salary increase for teachers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake School Board unanimously approved a proposal that will increase pay for teachers and staff.

During Monday's meeting, Chief Financial Officer Ms. Vicki Lucente outlined new compensation enhancements for all employees as part of the revised Superintendent’s Proposed Operating, Categorical, and Special Funds Budget for the 2021-22 school year.

The approved proposal includes raising the starting salary for teachers to $47,150 and provide teachers an average increase of 5.19%.

Support staff and administrators would also see an average increase of 4.5%.

Other highlights from the budget include expanding full day Kindergarten across the district, new computer science programs for middle school students, and two new programs at the Chesapeake Career Center (Early Childhood Education and Emergency Telecommunications).

The proposal also calls for 25 new student support positions. Those positions include nurses, social workers, psychologists, and a behavioral specialist.

For more information, click here.