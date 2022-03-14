Chesapeake School Board approves pay raise for all employees including 10% raise for teachers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake School Board voted to approve a pay raise for administration, teachers and staff.

The School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to approve the Superintendent’s proposed budget.

They voted to include an increase in teacher pay by 10%, an increase in support staff pay by 14%, and an increase in administrative pay by 5% for the 2022-23 school year. The budget would also adjust the starting teacher salary to $51,500.

“I’m proud of everyone coming together to recognize the hard work and dedication of employees over the past several years. Our teachers and support staff, in particular, have worked tirelessly to support our children and families." Dr.Jared Cotton, Superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools stated, "Many of these positions have become hard to fill and these raises allow us to be competitive in the job market. If we receive additional funding, I hope to further compensate our administrators as they have worked tirelessly to support our students and schools during this challenging time.”

Anyone interested in applying to Chesapeake Public Schools should click here.

Related: Teachers union blasts Norfolk School Board over lack of public comment before budget vote