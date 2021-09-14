Chesapeake School Board approves revisions to non-discrimination policy, but parents say it isn't enough

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake school district is one of a few that still have not adopted a transgender policy mandated by the state of Virginia. Monday night, the school board took up the matter, hearing from the community about the policy that focuses on inclusion.

Instead of implementing the model policy, the board unanimously approved the revisions to its current non-discrimination policy, but parents argue it doesn’t go far enough.

“Shame on all eight of you for trying to sweep this under the rug. Children like my daughter are left vulnerable to humiliation, bigotry and feeling unwelcomed at school,” said parent Lisa Carneal.

Shane and Lisa Carneal are proud parents to their 15-year-old daughter, Lexi, a ninth grader who her mom says fears going to school.

“I guess she’s mostly worried that she will be a victim of harassment, bullying, even assault,” said Lisa, who supports the transgender policy.

Lexi is transgender. During her first few days of school, Lexi’s father says she felt like she had to hide who she truly is.

But Shane Carneal says having a transgender policy in place in Chesapeake Public Schools would help Lexi feel more accepted.

“If she was able to go to the bathroom of choice, she would use the female bathroom. I asked, ‘Why don’t you do that now?’ She says, ‘Because I’m afraid. I’m afraid of getting harassed, so I just go to the male bathroom,’” said Shane. “So, she is afraid and has expressed anxiety over other students.”

The transgender policy is required by the state and was supposed to be in place by the first day of school. However, the Chesapeake School Board delayed voting on the policy twice in the last two months.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, parents and community members spoke out, many in favor of adopting a separate, inclusive transgender policy. In the end the board voted to only update its existing non-discrimination policy, adding words like “inclusivity,” “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

Parents argue it’s not enough.

“This is horrendous. My daughter is worth more than five words,” said Lisa Carneal.

Others thanked the board for not taking any action.

“Thank you for not adopting model policy,” said speaker Kim Scott. “Teachers have a right to be activists, but not in their classrooms.”

One parent says she doesn’t want her son, who just started kindergarten, to share a bathroom with transgender students.

This transgender policy has drawn so much attention that extra police officers were brought in Monday night - at least seven police officers were outside and inside the building just in case the meeting got out of hand, but that didn’t happen.

