Chesapeake School Board pass revisions to transgender policy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake school board had a meeting and discussed the passed provisions for transgender rights.

Revisions were made to the current policy in order to add protections for transgender and non-binary students.

Students may dress according to their gender identity and have the right to join any club or organization regardless of gender.

There will be training held annually for mental health professionals to teach them how to approach topics relating to avoidance of discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex including sexual orientation and gender identity.

A record that includes a student’s legal name and sex assigned at birth will be held by the school division. Administrator and teachers at each building will use the preferred names and personal pronouns that the student and parent/guardian recommends in daily communication with the student. The preferred name and pronouns will be in non permanent records.

If other students, parents, or school personnel do not have a need to know then such information shall not be disclosed by school personnel.

If a student wishes to change their pronouns, gender markers, and/or chosen name that reflect their identity, a request for change must be submitted. The request is to be submitted in writing to the school’s principal.

In the situation that there is a disagreement between student and parent/guardian on what pronouns, gender markers, and chosen names should be changed the principal will attempt to meet will all parties concerned and come to a resolution.

If an agreement is not made, the controlling weight goes to the parent/guardian if they choose to use it, but it is not required.

The full video of the Chesapeake School Board meeting can be found here.

