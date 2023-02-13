Chesapeake school board to discuss revisions to facility use policies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Public School Board is set to reveal how buildings in the district can be used for after-school clubs.

The topic is on the board's agenda for its meeting Monday night.

This comes after some controversy in Dec. 2022, when a B.M. Williams Elementary School parent submitted an application for the After-School Satan Club (ASSC) to hold meetings on campus.

The club, organized by the Satanic Temple & Reason Alliance, has been at the center of heated debate in the Chesapeake community. Some parents argued that such a club does not need to be in a school with children so young. However, the group said it's voluntary and they're not trying to convert kids.

Prior to Monday's meeting, the school board allowed the ASSC to use school grounds for meetings, but they had to have security officers.

According to proposed revisions posted online, school-sponsored organizations would be exempt from paying rental fees for facility use. Non-exempt organizations would include non-profit religious organizations.

The proposal also shows the cost of security would be the group's responsibility and would need to be paid to Chesapeake Public Schools in advance of the event. The number of security officers would be determined by school officials.

In addition, the proposal states the name of the school or facility can't be used in promotional materials unless the group has approval from the Office of Student Activities and Facility Use. Use of any CPS logos would also be prohibited.

The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday.