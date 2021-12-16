Watch
Chesapeake school bus involved in crash with truck

Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Chesapeake, Va. - Police responded to a crash that involved a truck and a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the crash between a pick up truck and a school bus near the intersection of Happy Acres Road and George Washington Highway.  

Officers said they made contact with all parties involved.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and according to police, there were two children on the bus at the time of the crash however no one on the school bus was injured. 

There is no further information at this time.

