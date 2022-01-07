Chesapeake Schools Superintendent notifies parents some schools may go temporarily virtual

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton is notifying parents some schools may temporarily go virtual because of rising COVID cases within the school division.

"Unfortunately, due to the current surge of cases in our area, several of our schools have recently shifted to YELLOW status, meaning these school communities should prepare for the possibility of a temporary period of online instruction in the near future," Cotton wrote in a message to parents this week.

The school division lists eight schools currently in yellow status and says there are 12 outbreaks in progress on its COVID dashboard.

Dr. Cotton also addressed the school board about the latest health metrics in the school division at last week's meeting.

Cotton said Chesapeake Health District Director Dr. Nancy Welch recommended the school division go virtual for two weeks following winter break.

Cotton said he didn't think that was allowable due to a state law requiring in-person learning options be offered, but said any decisions would be made on an individual school level.

"What I need our community to know is that we will probably have schools moving into yellow starting next week and what that means is without a lot of notice individual schools could be moving to virtual. What that means is that we'll have to notify those parents that their students will have to work from home," Cotton said.

Virginia Beach school leaders are also dealing with questions and concerns about rising COVID cases in the city.

Kathleen Slinde, the president of the Virginia Beach Education Association, says that on Monday, January 3, the first day back after winter break, 160 teachers called out in the Virginia Beach school district. It’s not clear whether those absences were COVID-related.