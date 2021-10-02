Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warning of phone scheme targeting sex offenders

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scheme that's targeting sex offenders.

The sheriff's office says they've received reports of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement officers and using directory phone numbers to trick offenders into sending money to private locations.

Authorities say the scammer calls the offender, identifies themselves as “Lieutenant Deputy Johnson” with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, and says there is a warrant for the offender’s arrest. The scammer is telling offenders not to hang up or he will send the police by their home to pick them up.

The scammer reportedly goes on to say in order to not be arrested, the offender would need to get a money order from Walmart and send it to them. They're also telling offenders not to come to the jail or they would be taken into custody.

Officials say the scammers were able to clone the number belonging to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, so when offenders called, it would seem legitimate.

The sheriff's office is warning people to not fall for it, and anyone who receives one of these calls is urged to hang up and call the CSO directly.

Law enforcement agencies do not call residents to notify them of an outstanding warrant, nor do they negotiate payment instead of arrest.

Anyone who has questions about a warrant should contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at (757) 382-6159.