CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning Chesapeake residents of someone impersonating a deputy sheriff to scare citizens into giving them money.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller identified himself as a "Sgt. Coleman from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Department" and claimed the resident failed to comply with a subpoena. The caller then told the resident that to avoid arrest, the resident must pay a bond over the phone immediately.

The sheriff's office warns that there is no Sgt. Coleman employed at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office. Additionally, law enforcement agencies do not call offenders to warn them about impending arrest warrants.

The sheriff's office also stressed that it will never ask for payment over the phone or negotiate a payment or bond instead of an arrest.

If you have questions about a warrant, contact the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office at (757) 382-6159.