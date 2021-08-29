Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warns residents of jury duty scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A new scam is targeting Chesapeake residents and officials want residents to beware.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is warning residents about a wave of “jury duty scams” targeting Chesapeake residents.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of scammers impersonating deputies and demanding payment for a missed jury duty summons.

Officials say the scammer identifies himself as a “Sergeant Rodriguez from the fugitive squad” or a “clerk from finance.” They claim to have a warrant for the resident’s arrest because the resident failed to report for jury duty.

The scammer tells the resident they must pay a specific sum of money immediately to avoid arrest.

This is a scam. The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the phone or through smartphone applications. They also will never offer to negotiate a payment in lieu of arrest.

Anyone with questions about a warrant should contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at (757) 382-6159.