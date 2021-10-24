Chesapeake Sheriff's Office wins Dulles Plane Pull for 13th consecutive time, raises money for Special Olympics Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office won first place at the Dulles Plane Pull, bringing home not just a trophy but money for a good cause.

Teams from all across Virginia came to Dulles International Airport to see which could pull an 82-ton FedEx airbus 12 feet in the fastest time. The CSO won the trophy with a time of 5.9 seconds.

The plane pull is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Virginia. According to a spokesperson with CSO, the team raised more than $9,000 for the cause.

"Supporting the cause is more important than winning the competition," Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said in a statement.

This marks the CSO's 13th consecutive win at the plane pull.