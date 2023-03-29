Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake State of the City address: Initiatives, challenges, opportunities & glimpse of City's future

Chesapeake water tower
Lydia Johnson/WTKR
Chesapeake water tower
Chesapeake water tower
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 11:09:37-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The State of the City is an annual forum for Chesapeake's business, civic, and community leaders.

The 2023 address, to be delivered by the Honorable Rick West, Chesapeake Mayor, will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities, and provide a glimpse into the City's future.

It's taking place Wednesday, March 29, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

You will be able to watch the stream live within this article.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV