Chesapeake State of the City address: Initiatives, challenges, opportunities & glimpse of City's future

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The State of the City is an annual forum for Chesapeake's business, civic, and community leaders.

The 2023 address, to be delivered by the Honorable Rick West, Chesapeake Mayor, will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities, and provide a glimpse into the City's future.

It's taking place Wednesday, March 29, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

You will be able to watch the stream live within this article.