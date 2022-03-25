Chesapeake students are winners in C-SPAN documentary competition

Two local students are winners in an international video documentary competition. Jordan Husk and Annalise Thapaliya, students at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, are honorable mention prize winners in C-SPAN’s 2022 StudentCam competition.

It started with a question… How does the federal government impact your life?

For students Jordan Husk and Annalise Thapaliya the answer was something that many of use take for granted, the safety of our drinking water.

“I think where we live we are very privileged to have clean water to drink from and we can drink from our taps." says Jordan Husk.

"But there is a lot of people that don’t have that and I think a lot of people are unaware to that.” Annalise Thapaliya adds, "We had heard about everything going on in Flint a few years back. We know it happens all the time and people really don’t know about it.”

Their documentary “Diving into the Safe Drinking Water Act” was an honorable mention winner in the C-SPAN StudentCam video documentary competition. The six-minute video earned them a $250 prize.

You can watch their documentary HERE.

For more information on the contest for your middle or high school student check out studentcam.org