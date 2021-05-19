Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake SWAT team members respond to barricade situation

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photographer Michael Woodward
IMG_2903.jpg
IMG_2901.jpg
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 10:58:28-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are currently working a barricade situation on Sparrow Road.

According to officials, a domestic dispute turned into a barricade situation in the 200 block Sparrow Road. The call came in at 8:15 a.m.

Police say a man is armed and has barricaded himself inside the home. Officials say Chesapeake Police SWAT team members and negotiators are currently on the scene attempting a peaceful resolution.

Sparrow Road is currently closed from Commonwealth Avenue to Rollingswood Road.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections