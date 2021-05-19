Chesapeake SWAT team members respond to barricade situation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are currently working a barricade situation on Sparrow Road.

According to officials, a domestic dispute turned into a barricade situation in the 200 block Sparrow Road. The call came in at 8:15 a.m.

Police say a man is armed and has barricaded himself inside the home. Officials say Chesapeake Police SWAT team members and negotiators are currently on the scene attempting a peaceful resolution.

Sparrow Road is currently closed from Commonwealth Avenue to Rollingswood Road.

There are no further details at this time.