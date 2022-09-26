Chesapeake Target evacuated after large gas leak reported nearby

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a gas leak beside a Target in Southern Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Fire Department is currently on the scene of a large gas leak beside Target in the Edinburgh Shopping Center.

Firefighters received the call at 12:48 p.m., after a contractor reported striking an underground gas line just feet away from the store. The first crew arrived at 12:56 p.m. and made a decision to evacuate the shopping center due to the size of the leak and proximity to the building.

Chesapeake Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team used multiple gas meters that were placed around the store to monitor methane levels. Virginia Natural Gas is also on the scene working to secure the leak and begin making repairs.

Fire crews will remain on the scene until all hazards are eliminated. As of 3 p.m., all stores have remained open except Target which will remain evacuated until the leak is controlled and hazmat technicians verify the building is free of natural gas.

Officials do not know when the leak will be repaired at this time.