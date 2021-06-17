Chesapeake teacher's assistant facing felony charges after accusations of inappropriate behavior with student

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A former Chesapeake Public Schools teacher's assistant accused of inappropriate behavior with a student is facing felony charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio Decoy Howell has been charged with felony propose sex act by communications system age 15+, offender 7+ year; and procure minor for obscene material by communications system.

A CPS spokesperson told News 3 Howell is no longer an employee of the school district, where he had worked since 2008.

Chesapeake Public Schools provided us with the following statement:

Antonio Howell was employed as a teacher assistant with Chesapeake Public Schools from 9/22/08 - 5/28/21. When school administrators received a report of alleged inappropriate behavior involving a student, he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. He is no longer employed with Chesapeake Public Schools. Chesapeake Public Schools

According to inmate records, the incident reportedly happened on April 17.

Howell appeared in Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Wednesday.

He is being held without bond.

