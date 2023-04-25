Chesapeake teen facing multiple felony charges after making false bomb threats

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after Chesapeake fire marshals say she made false bomb threats to Great Bridge High School.

The teen, a current student at Great Bridge High School, made the threats on April 20 and April 21, according to the fire department.

She is facing four felony charges in total.

Chesapeake Fire Department says she is facing two counts of threat to bomb (over the age of 15) and two charges of communicating threats to commit serious harm on school property.

If she is found guilty, each of the charges can carry penalties of a year or more behind bars plus fines.