Chesapeake teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder after fatal shooting in Croc's restaurant parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Chesapeake resident pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with a 2019 homicide.

Cameron Barclift was accused of killing 23-year-old Cole Stuart Grant in a May 8, 2019 shooting in the parking lot of Croc's 19th Street Bistro after an altercation between two groups of people.

Court documents said Grant was shot in the head while riding with a group of three Croc's employees in the passenger seat of a truck. Barclift allegedly shot him after someone in the truck yelled that the group of juveniles Barclift was walking with could not smoke marijuana there.

Police said Barclift was a juvenile at the time, but did not provide a specific age for him.

Barclift will be sentenced on August 3, 2021.