Chesapeake teen taken to hospital after shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 3000 block of Trapper's Run for a report of an injured person.

They located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are still currently on scene investigating the incident. There is no additional information or suspect description available from officials at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at P3TIPS.com.