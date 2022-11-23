Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70

shooting victims.jpg
City of Chesapeake
Lorenzo Gable, Randy Blevins, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Tyneka Johnson were the victims of the Walmart shooting in Chesapeake on Nov. 22, 2022, according to city officials.
shooting victims.jpg
Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 17:41:57-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials have identified the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting.

City officials said Lorenzo Gable, 43, of Chesapeake; Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake; Brian Pendleton, 38 of Chesapeake; Kellie Pyle, 52, of Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth, died when a man opened fire Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself. Officials have not identified a 16-year-old Chesapeake boy who also died in the shooting since he was a minor.

"The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the “City That Cares” and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most," the city said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members who we have lost."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness