Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials have identified the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting.

City officials said Lorenzo Gable, 43, of Chesapeake; Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake; Brian Pendleton, 38 of Chesapeake; Kellie Pyle, 52, of Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth, died when a man opened fire Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself. Officials have not identified a 16-year-old Chesapeake boy who also died in the shooting since he was a minor.

"The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the “City That Cares” and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most," the city said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members who we have lost."

