Chesapeake woman charged with kidnapping, larceny after allegedly carjacking vehicle with 5 children inside

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - A Chesapeake woman was arrested after allegedly crashing her vehicle, then carjacking another vehicle with five small children inside, in Currituck County.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, October 3 at 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Caratoke Highway.

A Dare County man stopped to assist when he saw the crash. As he was outside of his vehicle and checking on the victims, the driver of one of the involved vehicles, Chesapeake woman Markell Dormetria Hancox, jumped into the man's driver's seat and stole his vehicle. The vehicle was still occupied by five children.

Hancox headed north on Caratoke Highway, where she pulled into the Hop Inn in Grandy, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. She was quickly apprehended by the children's father and Currituck County deputies.

The five children were unharmed, deputies said.

Hancox is being charged with five counts of second-degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident and larceny of a motor vehicle.