Chesterfield Co. Police searching for missing 30-year-old woman last seen May 31

Chesterfield County Police Department
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 03, 2022
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen Tuesday.

Corin De Jesus, 30, was last seen in Chesterfield County driving a white Altima with Virginia plates VHA1408.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black sweater and tight black shorts.

According to De Jesus' family, she has ties to New York, Florida and Puerto Rico.

If you or someone you know has seen De Jesus or know where she might be, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1381.

