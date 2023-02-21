Virginia student dies after emergency in lunchroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield community is in mourning following the death of a Providence Middle School student.

Josue Nolasco, 13, died three days after he choked while eating lunch at school last week, according to his parents.

"Josue was an innocent boy, very humble, he was very good with people, he took good care of his little sister," mother Karina Nolasco, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator.

"We don't have him, we are incomplete," father Lee Harvey, who also spoke through a translator, said. "We feel truly incomplete in a way. Empty. All of this has been very hard for us."

The county school system sent an email to a Providence Middle School community.

"I want to share with you that a student required medical attention during lunch today," the message began. "I would like to commend our students for their behavior during this time, and I hope that you will share with them tonight how proud we are of them."

Provided to WTVR Josue Nolasco

The message went on to indicate that the school's counseling team was available to students and staff who needed their help.

Chesterfield Schools confirmed a school resource officer and Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel administered aid at the scene.

Chesterfield Schools, which was closed to students both Monday and Tuesday for other reasons, has not yet responded to additional questions about the situation.