Chesterfield woman charged for allegedly leaving gerbils by trash compactor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield woman has been charged with animal abandonment after she allegedly left two gerbils in a container by a trash compactor.

Chesterfield County Police said animal service officers were called to an apartment complex on Sept 17 after an employee found the container of gerbils.

After some investigating, officers said they determined it was Daniela I. Vonruffer who had left the gerbils there.

They got two arrest warrants for Vonruffer. When they went to serve the warrants on Sept. 21, police said she was uncooperative.

She has also been charged with obstruction of justice.