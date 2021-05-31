Local Chick-Fil-a to donate portion of sales to local military organization on Memorial Day

NORFOLK, Va. -- Chick-fil-A franchise owner Jason Barnes has teamed up with Honor and Remember on Memorial Day. Honor and Remember is a locally-based organization that helps commemorate service members and veterans.

Barnes said five percent of all purchases from his stores will go towards Honor and Remember.

Honor and Remember’s mission is to recognize the sacrifice of the nation’s fallen service members and their families. The organization also pays tribute to all military lives lost, not only while serving on active duty but also as a result of serving.

You can help out the cars today. At this Chick-fil-A location, at the corner of N. Hampton Blvd. and premium outlets Drive in Norfolk, five percent of all transactions will go towards the organization.

Honor and Remember has carried out work and events throughout the region and beyond. In April, they hosted a run from Virginia Beach to Arlington national cemetery lasting four days. Along the way, they stopped at the homes of Goldstar families to commemorate the life lost.

Barnes’ Chick-Fil-A restaurant is located at 1501 Premium Outlets Blvd in Norfolk, on the corner with Northampton Blvd. and next to the Norfolk Premium Outlets. The store’s Memorial Day hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other Chick-Fil-A locations include the Haygood, Indian River, Salem Crossing, Parkway Plaza, Hilltop, General Booth, Virginia Beach Blvd, and Lynnhaven Mall locations.