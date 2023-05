A new study reveals the most popular fast-food restaurants in America, and guess what restaurant took number one in Virginia?

It was Chick-fil-A!

McDonald's came in second and Starbucks placed third.

Nationally, McDonald's was number one, followed by Domino's, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. Pizza Hut and Papa John's tied for fifth place.

The study was conducted by price-tracking website Pricelisto.