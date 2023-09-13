Chief Alfred “Al” S. Chandler, Jr. announces retirement from Suffolk Police Dept.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police Chief Alfred “Al” S. Chandler, Jr. announced his retirement effective October 2, to City Manager Albert Moor.

“Leading the Suffolk Police Department these last three years was an honor and a privilege,” stated Chandler. “Serving the Suffolk community was the highlight of my 24 year career and I am so grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

Al Chandler started with the police department on April 16, 1999 and attended the Chesapeake Police Academy’s 40th Session where he graduated with honors and served as class president.

During Chief Chandler’s time with the department, the department says he has held a myriad of specialized certifications such as Field Training Officer, General Instructor, SWAT Operator, Certified Crisis/Hostage Negotiator and Evidence Technician. Chief Chandler spent the majority of his time in law enforcement working within the Investigations Division where he worked in an assortment of positions.

Chief Chandler also served as the Special Operations Lieutenant where he led the School Resource Officer Program, Canine Program, Honor Guard, Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team, Marine Patrol and Search and Rescue Team. Chief Chandler is a veteran of the Virginia Army National Guard where he served honorably for 7 years with specialties in Field Artillery and Petroleum Supply, the department explained on Wednesday.

Chandler was appointed Deputy Chief of Police in February 2019. He was appointed Chief of Police January 2022 after serving as interim for 20 months.

“Chief Chandler has been a dedicated leader and has left a lasting positive impact on our city. We wish him a well-deserved retirement and will work diligently to ensure a seamless transition in leadership.” stated Suffolk City Manager Al Moor.

As the City begins the search for a new Chief of Police, Major James “Danny” Buie will serve as Interim Chief of Police at this time.