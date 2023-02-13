Chiefs DT, Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi sponsors dog adoptions after winning Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY – Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his Super Bowl win with an act of goodwill.

Nnadi announced that his foundation and ZIWI, a pet food company, are sponsoring "all adoptable dogs" from the KC Pet Project.

Those interested in adopting one of the dogs can do so for free. Adopters will also receive a swag bag, courtesy of Nnadi’s foundation and ZIWI.

Nnadi is an Ocean Lakes High School grad who has enjoyed an illustrious career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has also given back to the Virginia Beach community, donating to the Boys and Girls Club in VB, providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need, and more.

In less than a week on Feb. 18, his hometown will celebrate Derrick Nnadi Day.