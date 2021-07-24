Child dies following Portsmouth apartment fire on High Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A child has died following a Portsmouth apartment fire on Saturday.

Around 2:22 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 2700 block of High Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire consumed the first floor of the apartment and was quickly escalating to the second floor. Officials learned of a report that a child was trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack and immediately entered the second floor to initiate a search.

Due to the large volume of fire and high heat conditions, firefighters had to retreat from the second floor briefly as the fire grew and intensified. Crews were able to control the spread of the fire and resume search.

A child was found on the second floor of the apartment. Due to the heavy smoke and high heat, the child did not survive the fire.

The fire was brought under control in 25 minutes, officials say. The apartment unit sustained heavy fire and smoke damage on both floors. Smoke alarms were present in the home, but officials say it is unknown if the alarms alerted the occupants.

There were two adults and two children inside the home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

