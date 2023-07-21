Child hurt in overnight shooting on Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A girl was shot overnight in Portsmouth, according to police.

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, July 21, PPD tweeted about the incident and said officers responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That's between London Boulevard and High Street.



At the scene, police say they learned a young girl was shot. She was rushed to the hospital and the department says she's expected to survive.

So far, investigators haven't revealed any other details about what may have led up to the violence or who fired the shot.

