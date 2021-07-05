Child injured after stray bullet falls from sky in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one child injured on Fourth of July.

Police responded to the 100 block of South 5th Street Sunday after receiving a call at 9:20 p.m.

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a child who had been grazed by a stray bullet which reportedly fell from the sky while he was outside with his family.

The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

