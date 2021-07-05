Watch
Child injured after stray bullet falls from sky in Suffolk

Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 22:53:51-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one child injured on Fourth of July.

Police responded to the 100 block of South 5th Street Sunday after receiving a call at 9:20 p.m.

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a child who had been grazed by a stray bullet which reportedly fell from the sky while he was outside with his family.

The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information

