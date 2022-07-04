Child pajama’s recalled due to failure to meet flammability standards

Children’s sleepwear exclusively sold at Amazon.com is being recalled due to the violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazards which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission describes the product as a: “Kids Tales-branded children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane pajamas. They were sold in various print designs and colors, and individually or as a set of two. The single-piece, short-sleeved, footless pajamas were sold in five sizes 66 (3-6 Months), 73 (6-12 Months), 80 (12-18 Months), 90 (18-24 Months), and 100 (2-3T) and in various prints. “Kids Tales,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on the pajama’s neck label.”

Those who’ve bought are instructed to immediately take the recalled clothes and contact Kid Tales for a full refund. Purchasers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment.

Purchasers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price once the recipient receives the photo.