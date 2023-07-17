Child recovering from acid attack speaks out: 'I hope she gets what she deserve'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The attack on Deaira Summers at a Detroit playground scarred her both mentally and physically. Despite that, the 11-year-old found the strength to speak out with the hopes everyone responsible for the attack faces the consequences.

Saturday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged a 12-year-old with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault for allegedly pouring acid on Deaira's body. Her mother said she suffered second and third degree burns on her back, legs and arms.

Her mother, Dominique Summers questioned, “How does a child even think to bring acid to a park?”

She said a gripe between one of Deaira's cousins and the 12-year-old suspect had carried over from one day to the next, and her daughter got caught in the middle.

The attack happened last Sunday while Deaira played at Vernor Elementary's playground with her siblings and cousins. Loved ones say Deaira initially got away from the altercation but was doused with acid when she ran back to retrieve her purse.

“You don’t know what you did," her mother said. "I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander."

While charges have been levied against the alleged attacker, Dominique Summers said she’s convinced the idea came from an adult.

“Whoever was involved with her, I would like them all to be arrested for what they did to my daughter," she said.

Deaira told 7 Action News, “I hope she get what she deserve, and they all get what they deserve.”

In addition to the emotional toll, Deaira’s mother said life for the past week has changed drastically.

“It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes getting dressed," Summers explained. "It takes about 2 hours to give her her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath."

She said the time and effort includes consistently changing her bandages.

To cover medical costs, including any surgery and counseling needs, the family is depending on a Gofundme and a fundraiser at Deaira's grandfather’s restaurant Roscoe’s Beans and Greens on Woodward in Highland Park.

Billy Summers, her grandfather said, "How she gone feel going back to school? How she gone feel going on a playground again? How she gonna adjust to third degree burns all over her body?”

A link to Deaira’s Gofundme can be found here.

The suspect is due back in court Tuesday afternoon.