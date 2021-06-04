Child released from hospital after Petersburg shooting: 'Who shot me?'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Six-year-old Ja'den Briggs returned to his Petersburg home after spending 11 days in the hospital.

Briggs was one of two children hurt in a May 22 drive-by shooting in the Pecan Acres community.

“I’m happy, I’m more than happy. He’s OK. He’s home. I couldn’t ask for more," Ja’den's mother Varkeya Fields said.

A five-year-old girl grazed by a bullet fired into a crowd of people at Pecan Acres did not have to be hospitalized, according to her family. Briggs was not as lucky. He had to have surgeries to repair damage to his intestines.

He will have two more surgeries soon.

Provided to WTVR

“They have to remove the bullet fragment and repair the nerve that goes to his foot," Fields said. "He has no movement or feeling in his foot. The second one is for his bladder."

The gunman who shot Jad'den has not yet been caught.

"Who's the guy that shot me?" the child asked.

A question his mother also wants to be answered.

“I want whoever done it, to be arrested," she said. "He’s a baby, whatever your intentions were, I don’t know, but if you see a crowd full of kids, why shoot?"

While police continue to investigate, Fields said she was focused on helping her son heal and sleep through the night.

“I feel like he did great, to be six and to be going through what he’s going through, and still able to smile," she said.

If you have information about the case that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

