Child seriously injured after struck by vehicle in Norfolk

Posted at 7:23 PM, Apr 20, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are currently investigating a car crash involving a child pedestrian.

Police say the crash took place in the 3800 block of Larkin Street.

A child has been taken to CHKD with life-threatening injuries.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

