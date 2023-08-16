Child still in critical condition after weekend house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A child who was injured in a fire in Suffolk over the weekend remains in critical condition, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office said it's still investigating the fire which happened early Saturday morning in the 5900 block of Brookwood Drive. Both Suffolk fire and police personnel responded to the scene.

After the fire, Suffolk authorities said a man showed up at a hospital with a child who had injuries consistent with those of fire. The child was then taken to another hospital for critical injuries.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the fire started in the bedroom and caused moderate smoke and fire damage throughout the single-story home.

The people inside the home put the fire out, officials said.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials are asking anyone with information about this fire to call the fire marshal at 757-514-4550.