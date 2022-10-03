Children's Bowtie Hairclips recalled due to violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

A recalled has been issued for select children's bowtie hairclips.

The BE Jewel Accessories product is being recalled due to its violation of the federal lead content ban. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, crystals on the hairclip contained an exceeding amount of lead to cause a violation.

The product is described as a "hairclip is covered in small and large white and color crystals. The back of the hairclip is black with a clip to hold hair back in place. The hairclips were sold in packs of two in a clear plastic bag and are attached to a white card with “Accessory” and “Made in China” printed on it."

The hairclips were sold at Dollar stores nationwide and other discount stores nationwide from May 2019 through July 2022 for between $1 and $3.

The USCPSC instructs consumers to take the recalled hairclips away from children and contact BE Jewel Accessories for information on how to properly dispose of the hairclips and receive a full refund.

No injuries have been reported as of October 3, 2022.