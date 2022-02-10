Children’s nightgowns recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that AllMeInGeld children’s nightgowns are being recalled due to nightgowns failure to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The nightgowns were available in three styles: long-sleeved, short-sleeved and long-sleeved with a matching doll nightgown. The nightgowns are made of 100% cotton and were sold in children’s sizes 3T through 9.

The nightgowns were manufactured in pink stripes with three ribbons at the neck; pink with flower print and pink with unicorn print; pink with lace décor; green, red and yellow striped nightgowns with a cherry embroidered on the left chest and blue and pink with a cherries printed. The sewn-in label has Chinese lettering.

As of Wednesday, February 9, 2022 No injuries have been reported.

The nightgowns were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $16.

If you have one of these nightgowns, you should immediately take the recalled product away from children and stop using them.

Consumers who purchased the nightgowns from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact AllMeInGeld to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.