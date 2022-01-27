Children's nightgowns sold on Amazon recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, risk of burn injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that a company selling children's sleepwear online is recalling about 1,000 nightgowns due to a failure to meet flammability standards.

No injuries have been reported, but the recalled nightgowns could pose a risk of burn injuries to children.

According to the CPSC, the nightgowns were sold on Amazon.com from October 2020 through May 2021 for between $16 and $25.

The long-sleeved nightgowns are made of 100% cotton and were sold in children’s sizes 3-4T, 5-6, 6-7, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. They were manufactured in three different strawberry-themed prints: white allover strawberry print, pink allover strawberry print and pink strawberry print.

The nightgowns had an affixed hangtag that read "MAM DAD KIDS Made In China."

If you purchased one of these nightgowns, you should immediately take it away from children and stop using them.

Anyone who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon's messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund. Consumers can also contact AOSKERA to request a postage-prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.