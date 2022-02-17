Children’s sleepwear recalled due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard by Esme

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commision, Esme is recalling some of their children’s sleepwear.

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

This recall involves four different styles of children’s sleepwear garments; bunny, cherry, unicorn and shimmer sweets prints made of modal, cotton and spandex. The children’s sleepwear was sold in sizes 12 months to 14 years.

Children’s sleepwear with the style number beginning with SF9 and a cut number of 1812, 2730, 7082 or 7104 printed on a label behind the garment’s size and care labeling are included in the recall.

Producer should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact the firm for a free replacement garment or a full refund.

Esme is contacting all known purchasers and providing prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund or replacement.