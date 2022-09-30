CHKD celebrates new multi-million inpatient care facility in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - CHKD is hoping to fill a critical need for children going through a mental health crisis.

On Friday, the hospital celebrated its new multi-million inpatient care facility in Norfolk. News 3 was able to get a sneak peek inside.

The 14-story, $224 million Children's pavilion provides prevention treatment, intensive day programs, research, and follow-up care to address mental health needs.

Inside the hospital, you'll find 60 inpatient beds, an indoor and outdoor recreation center, and even a music therapy room and recording studio. Everything from the vibrant colors and artwork is designed to create a calming and soothing effect for patients.

Each floor is designed to help children open up and feel comfortable while breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

"Sometimes you see mental health facilities are hidden away, tucked behind trees down winding roads because there’s so much stigma that’s been associated with receiving mental health treatment," Senior Vice President of CHKD, Amy Sampson, said. "We wanted to break away those barriers to start chipping away at the stigma that’s associated with mental health treatment and put this beautiful building right in the heart of Norfolk with these incredible views."

Outpatient services in the children's pavilion started in April. The first 12 inpatient beds will open on October 11.

By the middle of next year, all 60 private rooms will be open.

