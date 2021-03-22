Chowan University plans for all students to return to in-person instruction for fall

MURFREESBORO, N.C. - Chowan University announced that it is planning for a return to primarily in-person instruction for fall 2021.

The university says with advancements in technology/understanding of the pandemic and as COVID-19 vaccines become available to students, staff and faculty, Chowan is now preparing for all students to return back to the campus this fall.

For fall 2020 and spring 2021, Chowan offered students courses designed to be delivered both remotely and in-person.

“The University continues to monitor the progress of the pandemic response, we are also carefully planning a safe return to campus and the traditional collegiate experience,” said President Kirk Peterson, who made the decision in consultation with the Chowan leadership team. “Predictions give us optimism that this fall our students will enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”

Specific plans for our fall classes, including safety measures will be announced as the university continues to coordinate with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines.

