Chris Rock to perform at Chrystler Hall in February

NORFOLK, Va. — Chris Rock is making a stop at Chrysler Hall for his Ego Death World Tour.

The comedy show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m., according to the venue's website.

Rock’s tour, which kicked off earlier this year, marks his first tour on five years, according to Live Nation.

Live Nation, the event promoter producing the Ego Death World Tour, said that Rock is, “one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”