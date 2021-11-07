Christopher Newport University lets Head Football Coach Art Link and staff go after five seasons

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Christoper Newport University announced that the school will not be working with Head Football Coach Art Link and his staff after this year.

CNU gave the news early Sunday afternoon.

"It is time to pursue new leadership for our football program. Our Community of Champions at Christopher Newport demands excellence from all of our students and staff,” said Christopher Newport University Director of Athletics Kyle McMullin. "Our next head coach will be charged with meeting that standard and contributing to the university's championship tradition. The search will begin immediately.”

Link worked with CNU since 2017 and coached five seasons. His final season ended with a victory on Saturday.

"I am thankful for the time and energy that Coach Link and his staff have poured into coaching our students," said McMullin.

Assistant coach Paul Crowley will serve as Interim Head Coach while the school completes the nationwide search process and assigns a new Head Coach.