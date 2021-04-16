Christopher Newport University to freeze tuition for second consecutive year due to COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport University will freeze tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

The university's Board of Visitors voted unanimously to freeze the 2021-2022 tuition and fees - including undergraduate, graduate, in-state and out-of-state and room and board - at the current level.

This is the second year in a row that the board has done this.

The board adopted the resolution at its meeting Friday. According to the resolution, the university "recognizes that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be a national health and economic crisis... and acknowledges the significant financial impact students and their families face during the pandemic.

CNU has received additional federal stimulus funds to help with lost revenue and provide more financial aid to students. University officials also credit additional state funds with making the tuition freeze possible.

According to the terms spelled out in the resolution, tuition, room and board and fees will be $26,684 for in-state students and $39,500 for out-of-state students, the same as the last two years.

The resolution also points out that federal stimulus funds will result in more scholarship support for students.

